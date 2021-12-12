31,648 Shares in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.33% of Acorda Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 68,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.51. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $8.66.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.13. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

