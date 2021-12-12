$325.61 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report $325.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.21 million and the highest is $344.00 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

NYSE PJT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 260,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,492. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,708,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,883,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

