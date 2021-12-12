360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.03.

QFIN opened at $23.70 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

