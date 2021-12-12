$418.75 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $418.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.00 million and the lowest is $415.39 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.54. 563,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,367. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 66,354 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

