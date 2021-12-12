$439.45 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post $439.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $447.82 million and the lowest is $431.52 million. FirstCash posted sales of $392.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FCFS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.81. 170,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $97.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

