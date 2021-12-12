44,756 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 in the last 90 days.

Cano Health Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

