$475.55 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report $475.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the highest is $476.09 million. UniFirst posted sales of $446.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $204.00 on Friday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $189.84 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.80 and its 200-day moving average is $216.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

