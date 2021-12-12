$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post sales of $5.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the highest is $5.54 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.54 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Estée Lauder Companies.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

EL stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.39. 841,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,104. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $362.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.97 and its 200 day moving average is $325.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.