511 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $850,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 38.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 131.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 45,101 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.95.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.