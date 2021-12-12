511 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $850,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 38.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 131.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 45,101 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $409.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on LULU. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.95.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
