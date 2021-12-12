58,965 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

