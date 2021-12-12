$7.38 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report sales of $7.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $5.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.81. 307,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.18.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

