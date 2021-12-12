854 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,796,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,693,000 after purchasing an additional 791,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after acquiring an additional 140,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

