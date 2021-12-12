$9.67 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce $9.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.74 million and the lowest is $9.60 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $40.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LightPath Technologies.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $2.36 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.