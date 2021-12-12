$99.58 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce $99.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.42 million to $99.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $403.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.04 million to $406.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $466.18 million, with estimates ranging from $456.11 million to $487.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYCR stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.77. 457,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

