Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.88.

ADVM opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.