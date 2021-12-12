Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Down 5.1%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 24,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,060,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.
AFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $578.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 31.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.
About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
