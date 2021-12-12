Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Down 5.1%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 24,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,060,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Affimed alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $578.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 31.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.