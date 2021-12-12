AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.