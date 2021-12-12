Akash Network Trading Down 6.4% This Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $190.43 million and $1.77 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.84 or 0.08055707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00079704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,986.85 or 0.99726383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00056946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

