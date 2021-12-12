Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

AKRTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Danske raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

