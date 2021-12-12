Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 3.9% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $262.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.78. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.10.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

