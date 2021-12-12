Allbirds Inc’s (NASDAQ:BIRD) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Allbirds’ (NASDAQ:BIRD) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 13th. Allbirds had issued 20,192,307 shares in its public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $302,884,605 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

