Alliance Wealth Management Group Acquires 65 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $537.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.64 and its 200 day moving average is $426.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.96. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.14 and a fifty-two week high of $605.92.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

