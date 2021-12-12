Alliance Wealth Management Group Purchases 3,904 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,540,000 after buying an additional 89,523 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17,961.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG opened at $114.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.