Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 416,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,271,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 832,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,412,000 after buying an additional 30,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.4% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

