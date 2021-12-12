Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

