Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Amundi purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

