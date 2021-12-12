Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $9,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $447,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $236.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $241.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.