Altigen Communications (ATGN) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS: ATGN) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Altigen Communications to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altigen Communications’ competitors have a beta of 3.86, indicating that their average share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altigen Communications and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altigen Communications $10.99 million $1.92 million -69.97 Altigen Communications Competitors $698.91 million $11.16 million 32.80

Altigen Communications’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altigen Communications. Altigen Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Altigen Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altigen Communications -4.47% N/A N/A Altigen Communications Competitors -32.24% -22.87% -4.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Altigen Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Altigen Communications and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altigen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Altigen Communications Competitors 189 712 1237 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Altigen Communications’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altigen Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

AltiGen Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe. The company was founded by Gilbert Hu in May 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.