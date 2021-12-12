AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

AMC traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. 58,858,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,561,952. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock worth $47,543,540 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

