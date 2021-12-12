Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

USAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Americas Silver stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 218,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $118.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 344.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. Analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Americas Silver by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Americas Silver by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Americas Silver by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

