Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post $442.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.10 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $452.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.13, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

