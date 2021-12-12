Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.50 Million

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post $442.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.10 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $452.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.53.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.13, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.