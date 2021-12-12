Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post $0.54 EPS

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.48. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 61,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 772,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

