Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

