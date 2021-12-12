Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Safehold reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 928,111 shares of company stock valued at $69,912,359 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 180.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $274,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,704. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. Safehold has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

