Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $99.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.