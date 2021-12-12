Analysts Set Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target at $37.20

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of BOUYF stock remained flat at $$33.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.