Analysts Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) PT at $25.50

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 541,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,279. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.42. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.