Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $274.74

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of HCA traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.55. 1,296,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.43 and a 200-day moving average of $237.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $320,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $638,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $256,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.1% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 63.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

