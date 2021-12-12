Analysts Set Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Price Target at C$45.19

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

TSE PLC traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$39.57. 80,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,143. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$27.15 and a 52 week high of C$42.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 37.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,334.57. Also, Director Paul G. Smith bought 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$27,171.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,577.90. Insiders have purchased 1,665 shares of company stock valued at $67,720 in the last ninety days.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

