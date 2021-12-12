Analysts Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target at $42.80

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

SONO opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atreides Management LP grew its position in Sonos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Sonos by 9.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Sonos by 71.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $22,060,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at $388,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

