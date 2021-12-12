Analysts Set S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) PT at $29.82

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.