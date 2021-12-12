Analysts Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Price Target at $44.83

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

