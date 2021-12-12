Analyzing Southern Banc (SRNN) and Its Peers

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS: SRNN) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Southern Banc to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern Banc and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Banc Competitors 395 1671 1410 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 6.04%. Given Southern Banc’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Banc has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc’s peers have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Banc and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.55 million $480,000.00 6.67 Southern Banc Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.73

Southern Banc’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 11.79% 5.63% 0.62% Southern Banc Competitors 19.56% 8.36% 0.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern Banc peers beat Southern Banc on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.

