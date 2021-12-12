Analyzing Southern Banc (SRNN) and Its Peers

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS: SRNN) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Southern Banc to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern Banc and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Southern Banc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Southern Banc Competitors
|395
|1671
|1410
|87
|2.33
Risk & Volatility
Southern Banc has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Banc’s peers have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Southern Banc and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Southern Banc
|$5.55 million
|$480,000.00
|6.67
|Southern Banc Competitors
|$833.66 million
|$84.32 million
|14.73
Southern Banc’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Southern Banc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Southern Banc
|11.79%
|5.63%
|0.62%
|Southern Banc Competitors
|19.56%
|8.36%
|0.95%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Southern Banc peers beat Southern Banc on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About Southern Banc
The Southern Banc Co., Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services. The bank offers services under the following categories: Commercial Financing, Personal Banking, Business Banking and Mortgage Lending services. It also offers mortgage lending activities and accounts receivables factoring to commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Gadsden, AL.
