Andrew Sinclair Buys 500,000 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ACET stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.30. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 346.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 715.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,963 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.