Andrew Sinclair Buys 500,000 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.30. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 346.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 715.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,963 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.