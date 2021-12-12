Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Anthem by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 330,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,214,000 after acquiring an additional 37,534 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Anthem by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Anthem by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $431.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.70. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

