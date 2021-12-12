Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 4,400 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07.

On Monday, September 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $818.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

