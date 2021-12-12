Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 7.1%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares traded down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.15 and last traded at $73.15. 17,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 395,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 398,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,909,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

