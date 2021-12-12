Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 7.1%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares traded down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.15 and last traded at $73.15. 17,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 395,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.23.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 398,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,909,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
