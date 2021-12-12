Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Apple by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Apple by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 68,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Apple stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average is $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

