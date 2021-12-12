APYSwap (APYS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $176,921.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $176,921.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.86 or 0.08066669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00079379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,823.82 or 1.00231037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.