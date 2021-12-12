Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 267 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

NYSE:DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.